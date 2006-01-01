Hi. We're Mollie + Sarah. We're both designers who have spent our careers working in non-profit, international development, tech and government design. We've been hired, hired other designers, done contract work, and helped organizations grow their design muscles from all angles, and we’re here to tell you – there’s so much cool stuff going on in this space!

We’ve both noticed a growing interest in designers turning to social impact work, and organizations looking to grow their design capacity. We're over the moon about this -- and want to help as many skilled designers join us in design-for-goodery.

Thus, welcome to a jobs list designed to help accelerate all this design goodness.